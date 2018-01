Jan 16 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:

* SAYS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CREATIVE FLAVOURS AND FRAGRANCES S.P.A.

* SAYS AS PER DEAL, CO TO ACQUIRE 51 PERCENT STAKE OF CREATIVE FLAVOURS AND FRAGRANCES UPFRONT FOR ABOUT EUR 12 MILLION

* SAYS REMAINING STAKE TO BE ACQUIRED WITHIN 3 YEARS

* SAYS PROPOSES TO FUND ENTIRE INVESTMENT THROUGH INTERNAL ACCRUALS