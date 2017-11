Nov 28 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG:

* ‍TOTAL INCOME FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 144.2M (Q3 2016: EUR 147.1M)​

* 9-MONTH ‍RENTAL INCOME INCLUDED IN THIS FIGURE AMOUNTED TO EUR 86.0M (Q3 2016: EUR 88.5M)​

* ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 133.0M AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 (30 SEPTEMBER 2016: EUR 170.5M)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 71.3M (Q3 2016: EUR 68.7M)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET INCOME FOR PERIOD TOTALLED EUR 77.0M (Q3 2016: EUR 119.8M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)