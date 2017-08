BRIEF-S Immo announces successful sale of Serdika Center & Offices

June 13 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG

* PTA-ADHOC: S IMMO AG: SUCCESSFUL SALE OF SERDIKA CENTER & OFFICES

* ENTERED INTO CONTRACTS REGARDING SALE OF ITS PARTICIPATION (65%) IN SHOPPING CENTER SERDIKA CENTER AND SALE OF ITS OFFICE BUILDING SERDIKA OFFICES TO NEW EUROPE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS PLC

* WITH THIS SALE, S IMMO IS WITHDRAWING FROM BULGARIA

* TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN A NET INFLOW (AFTER DEDUCTION OF CREDIT FINANCING) OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 80M AND FURTHERMORE HAS A POSITIVE EFFECT ON CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)