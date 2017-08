June 15 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd

* Fy turnover decreased slightly by 0.6% from HK$7,791.2 million to HK$7,746.2 million

* Final dividend proposed is 8.0 HK cents per share

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company HK$326.7 million versus HK$383.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: