Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* DPU for Q3 was 0.79 Singapore cents‍​

* Q3 net property income S$13.4 million versus S$13.9 million

‍Qtrly Gross Revenue S$20.9 Mln Vs S$23 Mln