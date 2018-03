March 7 (Reuters) - SABANCI HOLDING:

* DECIDES TO PARTICIPATE IN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF ENERJISA URETIM SANTRALLERI BY 714.0 MILLION LIRA

* SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT ENERJISA URETIM SANTRALLERI TO INCREASE TO 9.84 BILLION LIRA FROM 8.41 BILLION LIRA