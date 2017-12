BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver Announces 9.9% Strategic Investment By Zhaojin International

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER ANNOUNCES 9.9% STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY ZHAOJIN INTERNATIONAL MINING CO LTD

* SAYS ZHAOJIN INTERNATIONAL MINING CO HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 24.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $2.65 PER SHARE​

* SAYS CO, ZHAOJIN INTERNATIONAL SIGNED SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT INCLUDING STANDSTILL IN EFFECT FOR 4 YEARS FROM CLOSING OF FINANCING​

* SAYS ‍ZHAOJIN INTERNATIONAL WILL HAVE RIGHT TO NOMINATE ONE DIRECTOR TO SABINA‘S BOARD AT 9.9 PERCENT OWNERSHIP​

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT INCLUDES ZHAOJIN INTERNATIONAL TO HAVE OPTION TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDING TO UP TO 19.9% OF SHARES OF CO

* SAYS ‍ZHAOJIN INTERNATIONAL SHALL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A SECOND DIRECTOR SHOULD ITS EQUITY POSITION INCREASE TO 19.9 PERCENT IN CO