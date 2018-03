March 1 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP. FILES PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

* SABINA GOLD & SILVER - WHEN FINAL, SHELF PROSPECTUS WILL LET CO MAKE OFFERINGS OF UP TO $500 MILLION OF ANY COMBINATION OF SHARES, DEBT SECURITIES, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: