BRIEF-Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49 pct equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra enters into agreements to acquire 49% equity interest in senior housing joint ventures managed by Enlivant; closing expected prior to year end 2017; places Sabra on path to 100% ownership of portfolio

* Says transaction values portfolio at $1.62 billion and Sabra’s 49% minority interest investment at $371.0 million

* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc - ‍Expects to finance the investment with proceeds from its revolving credit facility​

* Sabra Health Care REIT - Under JV agreements, co will have right to designate three directors on seven member boards of Enlivant joint ventures

* Sabra Health Care REIT - ‍ Also expects to finance investment cash generated from planned dispositions of certain facilities operated by Genesis Healthcare

* Sabra Health Care REIT - Enlivant JV currently targeting 2018 NOI after management fees of about $100 to $105 million before projected capital expenditures