BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT reports Q3 ‍FFO earnings per share of $0.34​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra reports third quarter 2017 results and improved balance sheet with leverage lowered to 4.79x; increases quarterly common stock dividend by 5%; reports smooth integration of CCP and subsequent investments; reaffirms 2017 and 2018 guidance

* Quarterly ‍ffo earnings per share $0.34​

* Quarterly ‍normalized FFO per share $0.63​

* Quarterly ‍affo earnings per share $0.56​

* Quarterly ‍normalized AFFO earnings per share $0.60​

* Quarterly ‍total revenues of $111.8 million versus $61.9 million