Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp:

* SABRE - ‍CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RICK SIMONSON, NOTIFIED OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS ROLE AS CFO OF SABRE BY END OF 2018​

* SABRE - ‍SIMONSON TO STEP DOWN FROM CURRENT POSITION ONCE SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; WILL REMAIN WITH SABRE AS SENIOR ADVISOR​