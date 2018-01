Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sabvest Ltd:

* ‍SPECIAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 100 CENTS PER ORDINARY AND “N” ORDINARY SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED OUT OF INCOME RESERVES​

* ‍WILL RESULT IN FINAL NET CASH DIVIDEND OF 80 CENTS PER ORDINARY AND "N" ORDINARY SHARE TO NON-EXEMPT SHAREHOLDERS​