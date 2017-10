BRIEF-Sacoil buys operations of Belton Park for up to 220 mln rand

Oct 2 (Reuters) - SACOIL HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF ASSETS AND OPERATIONS OF BELTON PARK TRADING AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT​

* ‍TO ACQUIRE OPERATIONS OF BELTON PARK FOR MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION OF R220 MILLION, CONTINGENT ON CERTAIN PERFORMANCE PARAMETERS​

* SACOIL INTEND TO FUND CASH COMPONENT OF CONSIDERATION FROM PROCEEDS OF A RIGHTS ISSUE TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY COMPANY

* ‍INTENDS CAPITAL RAISE WITHIN NEXT 3 MONTHS TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF SACOIL ORDINARY SHARES PURSUANT TO RIGHTS ISSUE​

* ‍INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF R100 MILLION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH, FIVE BUSINESS DAYS AFTER MONTH END IN WHICH ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT HAVE BEEN FULFILLED​

* ‍COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION IS ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR BY NO LATER THAN 31 DECEMBER 2017​