Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

* Won bid for ‍development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex​

* Says ‍contract bid price is 1.67 billion rupees ; construction period of contract is 9 months​

Source text - bit.ly/2g7aNKQ

