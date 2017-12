BRIEF-SAExploration Announces Entry Into Comprehensive Restructuring Support Agreement

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Saexploration Holdings Inc:

* SAEXPLORATION ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - IN CONNECTION WITH RESTRUCTURING, SAE HAS REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO INCREASE FACE AMOUNT OF REVOLVER TO $20 MILLION

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - SAE EXPECTS THAT IT WILL HAVE ELIMINATED APPROXIMATELY $87 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 15, 2017, SAE'S BACKLOG WAS APPROXIMATELY $49.7 MILLION