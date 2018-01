Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saexploration Holdings Inc:

* SAEXPLORATION EXTENDS ALASKAN JOINT VENTURE WITH KUUKPIKS THROUGH 2020

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND ITS JOINT VENTURE WITH KUUKPIK CORPORATION TO DECEMBER 31, 2020