BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement
#Regulatory News
September 26, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration Holdings says ‍on September 22, 2017, unit entered into first amended and restated credit and security agreement​ - SEC filing

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - New credit agreement provides for up to $16.0 million in borrowings secured primarily by borrower’s north american assets

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - ‍Credit facility will mature on January 2, 2020 , unless terminated earlier​ Source text:[bit.ly/2hxE7qK] Further company coverage:

