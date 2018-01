Jan 11 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc:

* SAEXPLORATION ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF ADDITIONAL ALASKAN TAX CREDIT CERTIFICATES

* SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS SAYS RECEIVED ABOUT $15.7 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL TAX CREDIT CERTIFICATES FROM STATE OF ALASKA‘S DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

* SAEXPLORATION - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE REMAINING $29.9 MILLION OF TAX CREDIT CERTIFICATES STILL BEING PROCESSED BY STATE OF ALASKA DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: