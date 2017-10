Oct 24 (Reuters) - SAF TEHNIKA AS

* SAYS NET TURNOVER FY 2016/2017 IS EUR 17.04 MILLION, 19.6 PERCENT HIGHER THAN FY 2015/2016‍​

* GROUP CLOSED FY 2016/2017 WITH PROFIT OF EUR 1.7 MILLION , WHICH IS 822 THOUSAND EUR MORE THAN PREVIOUS FY

* THE BOARD OF THE PARENT COMPANY PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 2 MILLION EUROS Source text : bit.ly/2xjH04R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)