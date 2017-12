Dec 14 (Reuters) - Safe Bulkers Inc:

* SAFE BULKERS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A POST-PANAMAX CLASS DRY-BULK VESSEL

* SAFE BULKERS INC - ACQUISITION WAS FINANCED FROM CASH ON HAND

* SAFE BULKERS INC - ACQUIRED A 92,000 DWT, SOUTH KOREAN 2010 BUILT, DRY-BULK, POST-PANAMAX CLASS VESSEL