Dec 13 (Reuters) - Safestyle Uk Plc:

* 2017 OUTTURN (UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT, BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL COSTS ) IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS, AT A LEVEL OF LEAST £15 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT MARKET CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE TO BE VERY CHALLENGING IN 2018; BOARD HAS LOWERED ITS EXPECTATIONS OF GROUP‘S PERFORMANCE IN FY2018​

* ‍"EXPECT ONLY MODEST GROWTH IN EARNINGS OVER 2017"​