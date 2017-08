July 18 (Reuters) - Safety Godown Co Ltd:

* Company and Lin Tsz Fun entered into sale and purchase agreement in respect of disposal

* Expected that upon completion, loss from disposal of about HK$18 million attributable to group's FY reported profit would be recognised

* HK$176.4 million, shall be paid by Lin Tsz Fung to company on completion of deal