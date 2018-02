Feb 26 (Reuters) - Safety Insurance Group Inc:

* SAFETY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED BY $3.6 MILLION, OR 2.0%, TO $184.7 MILLION

* NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED BY $3.6 MILLION, OR 2.1%, TO $171.9 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION