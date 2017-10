Oct 23 (Reuters) - SAFILO GROUP SPA:

* SAFILO AND REBECCA MINKOFF ANNOUNCE EYEWEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT UNTIL 2024‍​

* BRAND‘S FIRST SUNGLASS COLLECTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN Q4 2018, FOLLOWED BY OPTICAL COLLECTION IN JAN 2019‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)