BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends prohibition of Mediclinic, Matlosana deal

July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Commission has recommended to tribunal that Mediclinic Southern Africa, Matlosana Medical Health Services deal be prohibited

* Proposed merger is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in market for provision of private healthcare services in Klerksdorp and surrounding areas

* Proposed merger also raises public interest concerns as it significantly and negatively affects a particular industrial region around Klerksdorp