Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saga Plc:

* ‍SAGA CHAIRMAN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO RETIRE AND BOARD LAUNCHES SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR​

* ‍CHAIRMAN ANDREW GOODSELL HAS NOTIFIED BOARD OF SAGA PLC THAT HE INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY DURING 2018​

* ‍SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, ORNA NICHIONNA, WILL INITIATE A PROCESS TO APPOINT HIS SUCCESSOR AS CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)