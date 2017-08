Aug 3 (Reuters) - Saga Communications

* Saga Communications, Inc. reports 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue $30.3 million versus $30.9 million

* Saga Communications Inc - ‍Expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2017.​