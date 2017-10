Sept 20 (Reuters) - SAGA FURS OYJ:

* VALUE OF BROKERAGE SALES ROSE TO EUR 92 MILLION (EUR 69 MILLION IN SEPTEMBER 2016)​

* ‍AFTER THE SEPTEMBER AUCTION, THE VALUE FOR THE ACCOUNTING PERIOD BROKERAGE SALES AT EUR 437 MILLION