Jan 4 (Reuters) - Saga Plc:

* GROUP EXECUTIVE CHANGES

* ROBIN SHAW HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO NEW ROLE OF CEO OF SAGA TRAVEL

* FOLLOWING A RESTRUCTURE OF OUR TRAVEL BUSINESS WE ARE COMBINING TOUR OPERATIONS AND CRUISE ROLES

* JEANNETTE LINFOOT, MD OF OUR TOUR OPERATIONS, LEFT BUSINESS AT END OF DECEMBER

* GARY DUGGAN HAS TAKEN OVER FROM ROGER RAMSDEN AS CEO OF SAGA SERVICES, OUR RETAIL BROKER