Oct 12(Reuters) - Sagami Co Ltd

* Says it will transfer business to a new unit, which will be established on Dec. 21 and restructure the company into a holding company, effective Dec. 21

* Says it will change company name to SAGAMI GROUP HOLDINGS Co Ltd, effective Dec. 21

* Says it appoints Tomomi Hara as chairman of the board of the company, effective Dec. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JXKRda ; goo.gl/P7mhrX

