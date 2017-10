Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sage Memorial Hospital Inc:

* Says concluded agreement to settle multi-year lawsuit against Indian Health Services, other federal government defendants​

* Says Navajo Sage will receive close to $200 million over 3 years​ under terms of settlement agreement

* Says ‍lawsuit related to a dispute over funding to Navajo Sage for health care services within Navajo Nation​