2 months ago
BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data
June 12, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data in severe postpartum depression

* Sage Therapeutics Inc says study showed significant mean reduction in 17-item hamilton rating scale for depression (ham-d) total score compared to placebo

* Sage Therapeutics-70 percent of subjects in study experienced remission of symptoms within 60 hours of treatment with brexanolone and maintained effect until 30-day follow-up

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - brexanolone was well-tolerated in this study with no observations of deaths, serious adverse events or discontinuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

