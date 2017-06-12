BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data

June 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc:

* Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data in severe postpartum depression

* Sage Therapeutics Inc says study showed significant mean reduction in 17-item hamilton rating scale for depression (ham-d) total score compared to placebo

* Sage Therapeutics-70 percent of subjects in study experienced remission of symptoms within 60 hours of treatment with brexanolone and maintained effect until 30-day follow-up

* Sage Therapeutics Inc - brexanolone was well-tolerated in this study with no observations of deaths, serious adverse events or discontinuations