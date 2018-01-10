FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sahajanand Medical Technologies Raises 2.30 Bln Rupees In Funding Round
#Company News
January 10, 2018 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sahajanand Medical Technologies Raises 2.30 Bln Rupees In Funding Round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sahajanand Medical Technologies:

* SAYS RAISED EQUITY TO TUNE OF 2.30 BILLION RUPEES IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE EQUITY ASIA Source text - [SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) raises INR 230 crores of Equity Capital in a round led by a Fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia India, January 10, 2018: SMT, the leading manufacturer of cardiac stents in India, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised equity to the tune of Rs. 230 crore in a funding round led by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia. Existing Investor Samara Capital also participated in the round.]

