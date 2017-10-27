FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saia reports third quarter earnings per share of $0.55
October 27, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Saia reports third quarter earnings per share of $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saia Inc:

* Saia reports third quarter earnings per share of $0.55

* Q3 revenue $350 million versus I/B/E/S view $344 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Saia Inc - ‍for FY 2017, net capital expenditures are planned to be about $230 million​

* Saia Inc - ‍ estimate Q3 shipments and tonnage per workday growth would have been approximately 1 pct higher had hurricanes Harvey and Irma not occurred​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

