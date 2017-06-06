BRIEF-SAIC awarded $620 mln contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

June 6 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC awarded $620 million contract by nasa goddard space flight center

* Science applications international corp - company to provide engineering support services to center's applied engineering and technology directorate

* Science applications international corp - single-award contract has a five-year base period of performance and an award ceiling of $620 million

* Science applications international - under contract, saic will provide support to components, subsystems, systems, instruments for suborbital craft, spacecraft

* Science applications international corp - omes ii is a cost-plus fixed-fee contract whose period of performance begins july 1 and ends after june 30, 2022