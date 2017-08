July 19 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC awarded $621 million u.s. Central command task order

* Science Applications International Corp - ‍company to provide it support services to J6 directorate​

* Science Applications International- contract has 1-year base period of performance, 4 one-year options, 2 one-year performance-based term periods​