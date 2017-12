Dec 21(Reuters) - Saikaya Department Store Co Ltd

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 20 percent

* Says an individual increased voting power in the company to 20 percent from 0 percent and became top shareholder of the company

* Effective Dec. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/B1LQk5

