Dec 20 (Reuters) - Saikaya Department Store Co Ltd :

* Says its former top shareholder Asayama Tadahiko sold entire 20.04 percent stake in co to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc became the top shareholder of co, owning 20.04 percent stake

* Shareholding structure changed on Dec. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7aKL6m

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)