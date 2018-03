Feb 28 (Reuters) - SAINT CROIX HOLDING IMMOBILIER SOCIMI SA :

* FY EBITDA EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 21.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 13.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VALUE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS AT 31 DEC. EUR 408.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 378.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)