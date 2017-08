July 25 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA:

* SAINT-GOBAIN ACQUIRES TEKBOND, ADHESIVES SPECIALIST IN BRAZIL

* SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE EQUITY CAPITAL OF TEKBOND, THE NUMBER TWO ADHESIVES BUSINESS IN BRAZIL ‍​

* DEAL IS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE BRAZILIAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES Source text: bit.ly/2tVmBk7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)