Feb 23 (Reuters) - Saint Jean Carbon Inc:

* SAINT JEAN CARBON SIGNS NON-BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AN HISTORICAL GRAPHITE PROPERTY - LOCHABER

* SAINT JEAN CARBON INC - ‍COMPANY WILL ISSUE TO GREAT LAKES GRAPHITE INC. 3 MILLION SHARES, PAY A 1.75% NET OPERATIONAL OPERATING COST ROYALTY FOR 10 YEARS​

* SAINT JEAN CARBON INC - ‍ COMPANY WILL PAY A FEE OF $425,000.00 DIVIDED EQUALLY INTO FOUR PAYMENTS OVER FOUR YEARS TO GREAT LAKES ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: