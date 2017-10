Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sakura Internet Inc

* Says it plans to acquire 420 shares of Bitstar Inc. on Sept. 29 for 105 million yen and to sign shareholders agreement with a representative director of Bitstar

* Says it will directly hold 42 percent stake in Bitstar and indirectly hold 82 percent stake in Bitstar

