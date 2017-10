July 28 (Reuters) - Salisbury Bancorp Inc:

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per common share $0.67 - SEC Filing​

* Qtrly ‍net income allocated to common shareholders was $0.68 per common share​

* Qtrly net interest and dividend income $7.8 million vs $7.6 million