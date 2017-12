Dec 13 (Reuters) - Salisbury Bancorp Inc:

* SALISBURY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY AGREES TO BUY THE FISHKILL, NEW YORK BRANCH OF ORANGE BANK & TRUST COMPANY FOR ITS RIVERSIDE DIVISION

* SAYS‍ EXECUTED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FISHKILL, ASSUME ABOUT $23 MILLION IN DEPOSITS AND PURCHASE ABOUT $8 MILLION IN BRANCH RELATED LOANS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: