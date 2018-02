Feb 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* SALIX PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA SUBMISSION FOR PLENVU

* SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS- PDUFA ACTION DATE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO ALLOW FDA MORE TIME TO REVIEW ADDITIONAL DATA THAT WAS RECENTLY PROVIDED AT ITS REQUEST

* SALIX PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA EXTENDED PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR REVIEW OF NDA FOR PLENVU (NER1006) BY THREE MONTHS TO MAY 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: