BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.17
October 18, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SLM Corp

* Sallie Mae reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.17

* SLM Corp - sees ‍full-year diluted core earnings per share of $0.72​ for 2017

* SLM Corp sees ‍full-year private education loan originations of $4.8 billion for 2017​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan portfolio grows 24 percent from year-ago quarter to $17.0 billion​

* SLM Corp sees ‍full-year non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 38 percent - 39 percent​ for 2017

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍net interest income increases 26 percent from year-ago quarter to $282 million​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan originations increase 3 percent from year-ago quarter to $1.9 billion​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.6 percent, up from 2.0 percent​

* SLM Corp - qtrly ‍private education loan provision for loan losses was $53 million, up from $41 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
