BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc . Announces fiscal third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 sales $998 million versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, co is maintaining its expectation of approximately flat full year consolidated same store sales growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Sally beauty holdings inc says inventory at quarter end was $947.6 million, up 4.2% from prior year

* Now expects full year 2017 net new store growth of approximately 1.5%

* Sally Beauty Holdings qtrly same store sales growth of 0.3% and incremental sales from new stores were partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation

* Company expects "solid growth" in both reported and adjusted full year earnings per share for 2017

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc says expects full year gross margin expansion of approximately 30 basis points

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc sees full year reported and adjusted operating income growth of approximately flat to prior year