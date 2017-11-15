BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 sales $974.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $990 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 1.4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - plan to restructure international operations
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - negative impact of hurricanes on sales growth & same store sales growth was about 80 basis points and 70 basis points in quarter
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - hurricanes negatively impacted both reported and adjusted diluted earnings per share in quarter by approximately $0.03
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - expects fiscal year 2018 consolidated same store sales to be approximately flat
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - to incur restructuring charges of $12 million to $14 million, with about $10 million to be recorded in fy 2018 due to international restructuring plan
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - commencement of international restructuring plan with “particular focus on its european operations”
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - expects to realize annualized benefits of $12 million-$14 million from restructuring plan, with benefit of about $8 million realized in fiscal 2018
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - full year 2018 gross margin is expected to expand by approximately 10 basis points
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - for fiscal year 2018, co expects challenging retail environment in U.S. & lingering impact from hurricanes in h1 of fiscal year
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - expects fy consolidated same store sales to be about flat, with more challenging comparisons in h1 versus h2 of fiscal year
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - inventory at quarter end was $930.9 million, up 2.6 pct from prior year