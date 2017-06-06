FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings says its units issued conditional notice of redemption
#Regulatory News
June 6, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings says its units issued conditional notice of redemption

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - proposed redemption is expected to be funded by proceeds of a proposed new term loan b, which is expected to be $850 million

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - reaffirming its expectation of consolidated full-year same-store sales growth of approximately flat versus prior year Source text - bit.ly/2rypcm4 Further company coverage:

