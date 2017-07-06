FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings units consummate redemption
July 6, 2017

BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings units consummate redemption

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:

* Sally Beauty Holdings - on July 6 co said its units Sally Holdings, Sally Capital consummated redemption of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2022

* Sally Beauty Holdings-in connection with redemption, co, others entered credit agreement providing for term loan B facility in amount equal to $850 million

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - TLB matures on July 5, 2024

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc says all of net proceeds of term loan B facility were used to fund a portion of redemption of 2022 notes - SEC filing

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - principal amount of TLB-2 shall be due in a single installment on maturity date - SEC filing

* Sally Beauty Holdings - with entry into TLB, also entered into certain amended and restated credit agreement to agreement dated Nov 12, 2010

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - amended and restated credit agreement to extended maturity date to July 5, 2022

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - ABL facility will be secured by second-priority lien in and upon remaining assets of company and its domestic subsidiaries

* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - ABL facility will continue to provide for revolving commitments in an aggregate principal amount equal to $500.0 million

* Sally Beauty Holdings - ABL facility will continue to have $25.0 million canadian subfacility, co's foreign units to continue to have access to ABL facility Source text: (bit.ly/2sSdb8B) Further company coverage:

